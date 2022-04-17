Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

