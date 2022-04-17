Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

ACC stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.47 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.