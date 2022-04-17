Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works stock opened at $166.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

