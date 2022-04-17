D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

