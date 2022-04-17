CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CYTR opened at $0.18 on Friday. CytRx has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

