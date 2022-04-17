CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,147. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.64 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

