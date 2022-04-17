Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 374,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.