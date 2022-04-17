CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX opened at $35.06 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.