CryptoTycoon Reaches Market Cap of $719,430.95 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00012752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $719,430.95 and $241,190.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00035703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00104089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 897,681 coins and its circulating supply is 139,910 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

