Crypto Kombat Price Tops $7.93 on Major Exchanges (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $80,168.05 and approximately $240.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $7.93 or 0.00019639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.19 or 0.07559598 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.96 or 1.00110571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat

