Credits Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $25,165.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

