Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

