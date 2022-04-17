Cream Finance (CREAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.20 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $28.14 million and $5.20 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $45.65 or 0.00112985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00116855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

