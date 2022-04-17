Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COVTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €74.00 ($80.43) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

