Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Covestro from €74.00 ($80.43) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 50,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. Covestro has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.