Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVLG. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $303.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.