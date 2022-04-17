CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

