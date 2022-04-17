Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 338,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

