Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.97.
Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
