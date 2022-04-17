Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.97.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares in the company, valued at C$139,546,926.41. Insiders sold a total of 535,601 shares of company stock worth $2,020,696 over the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

