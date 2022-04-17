Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $584.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.21. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

