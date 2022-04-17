Contrasting Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Splunk and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -50.08% -128.38% -16.07% Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Splunk and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 10 17 0 2.63 Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60

Splunk currently has a consensus price target of $163.52, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Splunk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Splunk and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.67 billion 8.28 -$1.34 billion ($8.25) -16.70 Teradata $1.92 billion 2.44 $147.00 million $1.30 35.14

Teradata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradata beats Splunk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk SOAR solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

