Contrasting Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Velo3D has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Velo3D and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velo3D and Bodycote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 Bodycote 1 4 2 0 2.14

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.95%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Bodycote.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and Bodycote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 34.72 -$107.09 million N/A N/A Bodycote $767.83 million 2.02 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, electric arc spraying, aluminide coatings, liquid coatings, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance corrosion protection and wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

