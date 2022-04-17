Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 74.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 4.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

CWCO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.