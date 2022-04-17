Conceal Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $21,751.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,217.35 or 0.99986506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00268401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00364768 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00106782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00149074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,883,230 coins and its circulating supply is 12,006,158 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.