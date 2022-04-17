Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,814.00

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $12,814.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.36 or 1.00133112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00359155 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00107654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,880,032 coins and its circulating supply is 12,004,819 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.