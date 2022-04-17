Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $991.27 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $991.27 million and approximately $77.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $147.68 or 0.00364912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,712,475 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

