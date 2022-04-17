Comparing Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 16.37% 2.12% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Angel Oak Mortgage and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.84 $21.11 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 1.08 -$149.57 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; and operates hotels, as well as engages in the entertainment activities. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.