Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBD. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE CBD opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

