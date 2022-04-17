Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

CRZBY opened at $6.91 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRZBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.54) price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.61) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

