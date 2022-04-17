Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 424,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,535,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.