Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Colfax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. Colfax has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 65.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Colfax by 37.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.