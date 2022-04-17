Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $84.74. 2,616,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

