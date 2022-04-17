Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 4,909,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 443,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after buying an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

