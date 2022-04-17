Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
NASDAQ CODX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
