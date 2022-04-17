Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CODX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

