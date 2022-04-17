Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLNE. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

CLNE opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

