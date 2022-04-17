Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP Sells $57,989.25 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $42,638,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 6.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

