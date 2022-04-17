Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 18,024,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,877,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.