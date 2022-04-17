CIBC Boosts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

