Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $210.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average is $227.49.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.