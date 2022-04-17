Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.88.
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $210.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average is $227.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
