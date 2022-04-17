Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG traded up $13.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,603.17. The stock had a trading volume of 199,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,623. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,630.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.