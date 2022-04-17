Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after acquiring an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

