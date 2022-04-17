Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.