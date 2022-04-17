Charles Andrew Smith Sells 37,119 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 37,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $629,167.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,853.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71.

On Monday, April 4th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 318 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $5,262.90.

On Thursday, March 10th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

