ChainX (PCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $644,413.00

ChainX (PCX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. ChainX has a total market cap of $23.75 million and $644,413.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.