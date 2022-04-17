CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $140.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,352,932 coins and its circulating supply is 46,118,403 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.