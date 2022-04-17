Ceres Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,423.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $62.71 or 0.00155295 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $345,650.91 and approximately $4,423.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.31 or 0.07586088 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,461.18 or 1.00199544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052682 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.