Centrifuge Tops 24 Hour Volume of $300,426.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $118.25 million and approximately $300,426.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.27 or 0.07509996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,264.37 or 0.99689496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050486 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

