Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $33,846,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

