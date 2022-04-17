CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
IGR stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 24,238 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith bought 3,649 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
