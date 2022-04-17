CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

IGR stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 24,238 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith bought 3,649 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 444,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 546,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.