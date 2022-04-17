Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.37 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $79.37 million and $3.90 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010559 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

